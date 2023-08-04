Reward offered in Waverly shooting

By Terry Harris
The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department is offering up to $500 as a reward leading to the capture and arrest of two men who shot a Waverly man from a moving vehicle on Monday, July 17, in Waverly, VA.
According to Detective Corporal Rudeke Tejada, lead investigator on the case, a 28-year-old man was standing outside the apartments at the Amherst Lane Apartments in Waverly at approximately 1 a.m. when he and other individuals observed a small, black colored SUV with dark windows slowly passing through slowly. He was not familiar with the vehicle.
As it approached the exit of the apartment complex, it sped up. Within two minutes the victim and others standing outside started hearing gunshots, and the victim was shot once, in the leg.
911 was called, Tejada said, and officers responded within four minutes, but the victim was already in a vehicle to head to the hospital. It was halted by the rescue squad, which transported him the rest of the way to the hospital where he was treated for a single gunshot to the leg.
“We went through security footage and saw two masked suspects leaving the scene,” Tejada said. “We are working several leads and would appreciate any help from the pubic to get these people off the streets.”
Sheriff Ernest Giles said that the search is on for two young, black, adult males, ranging in height from approximately 5’8” to 6’2” and weighing between 165 and 200 pounds, adding that the range is wide because of their stance.
“We are offering a reward in this case,” said Sheriff Giles, “and are sadly disappointed in our community right now as we know that there are others out there who know what’s going on but are reluctant to talk.”
He described the incident as something that “will not be accepted,” adding, “I have to remind the good people of our area if you see something, say something.”
As for the culprits, he added, “If they shoot someone in Sussex County and our evidence can prove such, they will be arrested and go to jail. This will not be tolerated here in Sussex County.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 246-5000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line (434) 597-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
