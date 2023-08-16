Restoration and reopening of historic church a Labor of Love

By Terry Harris
The doors of Mt. Moriah AME Church in Elberon, VA, finally were reopened on July 23 for fellowship and worship after the pandemic sealed them over two years ago.
Age and two years of disuse had taken such a toll on the 157-year-old building that it was in danger of permanent closure until the spirit, determination, prayers, and elbow grease of members of the congregation made possible the reopening and rededication of the historic church.
At the rededication service, Reverend Marie S. Murphy, the current Pastor of Mt. Moriah, introduced Presiding Elder Chester W. Morris of the Norfolk, Eastern Shore District who delivered a sermon entitled “We Walk By Faith, Not By Sight.”
“His sermon was a powerful reminder that anything is possible with God, and that faith helps us to believe and hope when reality paints a different story,” said Paula Deneen (Liggins) Stone, who has been credited with being instrumental in leading the efforts to save the church. “It was a tremendous celebration,”
“COVID prevented fellowship and caused the closure of churches everywhere,” she continued. “For us it resulted in structural and environmental issues, making it an uncertainty as to whether we would reopen after the more than two years when we could not worship there.”
“We were dealing with mildew and mold and the roof had to be redone before the church could be reopened,” Stone added. “It’s a small church with a number of older members, and I felt led to do that – to step in and lead the way to getting things done so everyone could worship together again at Mt. Moriah.”
At the rededication service, the congregation recognized her for her hard work, which she said that she appreciated but was “humbled and did not expect acknowledgement. That’s not why I did it.”
“I grew up in Mt Moriah,” she said, “and when I heard that the church might have to close permanently that touched my heart. So, I just went down with the pastor and local members to get the cleaning and sanitizing facilitated so that wouldn’t happen.”
A fundraising project raised funds to enable enough work for the doors to reopen, but fundraising efforts continue as there is still an urgent need for more repair work at Mt. Moriah, and previous contributions, she said, have come from far beyond the local community and even from other denominations.
“The floors still need repair, and Bibles and hymn books and the air conditioner still need replacing,” Stone explained. “These are the basics, but the church also really needs to be equipped with technology to enhance outreach and communication, like a computer and monitors.”
Stone, who now lives near Fredericksburg, said that though she now supports from “afar” she is happy that while the local membership of the historic church may consist of “a small and faithful few,” it is still “big at heart.” “
“I live 3 hours away and have gone to several good churches along my life's journey,” she said, quietly, “but Mt. Moriah is still my home church. After over 50 years the warmth and love I experience there keeps my heart yearning to return home.”
“It takes a unified effort to effect change and meet the needs of the community physically, mentally and spiritually, so that no one is lacking,” she added. “All are welcome to fellowship with Mt. Moriah.”
Donations toward the repairs and preservation of Mt. Moriah can be made by check or money order to Mt. Moriah AME Church, 8438 White Marsh Road, Elberon, VA 23846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.