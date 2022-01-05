Reopening of Surry County Resource and Visitor Centers

Surry County Economic Development Department has announced that the Surry County Resource and Visitor Centers will be in operation for the 2022 calendar year.
In 2021, the Resource and Visitor Center were open by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County has been implementing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Surry County Resource Center, located at 11916 Rolfe Highway, Surry, VA 23883, will remain open by appointment only, Monday – Thursday, from 10am – 3pm. Please contact Linda Gholston, Workforce Development Coordinator, at 757-294-5090 or email lgholston@surrycountyva.gov, to schedule an appointment.
The Surry County Visitor Center, located at 267 Church Street, Surry, VA 23883, will be open to the public Monday – Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., greeting visitors on the patio. Please contact Pat Bernhausen, Tourism Coordinator, at 757-758-0146 or email pbernshausen@surrycountyva.gov, for more information.
All guests of both centers will be required to wear a mask and to adhere to CDC and VDH guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.