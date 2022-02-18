Registrar shares special election results, participation details

When the voting was over last Tuesday, February 8, Alfred G (A.G. Futrell) had defeated opponent Sonda Parham Johnson by a narrow margin, according to Sussex County General Registrar Bill Jenkins.
On Friday afternoon when he was reached for a final count, Jenkins said that while the results were still unofficial, he could share that 337 people voted in the special election to choose a member of the county’s Board of Supervisors to fill the vacated seat for the Waverly voting district.
“It went real well,” he said of the turnout. “A 29 % turn out sounds low, but it’s pretty good for a special election. And at the final count, there were 175 votes for Alfred G. Futrell and 161 for Sonda Parham Johnson. We have two provisional ballots to look over, so the total will change just a little bit, but right now those are the numbers, and remember, these are unofficial results.”
Jenkins described the process as “very smooth. Two hundred and fifty six people showed up on election day, and eighty one people voted early – either by mail or coming in in person.”
“People really seem to like to vote early,” he continued. “I think it’s a very good idea to vote early. We’re here to help people. We even have a drive up window. We had a few people have mobility issues to they came up to the drive up window and didn’t have to get out of the car at all.”
In response to a question about confusion reported when some Waverly citizens learned that they were not eligible to vote in the election, Jenkins responded, “You have to remember that this was not a town of Waverly election, it was a Waverly precinct election, and parts of Waverly are in other voting districts. Some people showed and thought they could vote, and they couldn’t, but we have an exact poll book with everybody in the Waverly precinct. If they thought it was a Waverly town election I could understand the confusion, but it was a Waverly district election to replace the Supervisor that had stepped down.”
“I was very impressed,” he added, when asked about this overall election process. “There were so many signs out and you had a debate between the two candidates, so I thought there was a lot of participation. I went to that debate and a lot of citizens showed up, so I can say that the community participated well.”
