Prostate cancer up, screenings vital

By Terry Harris
According to the American Cancer Society, Prostate cancer has the second-most new cancer cases in Virginia in 2021, With the pandemic preventing many from visiting their doctors for annual screenings, conversations about screening for this deadly condition are doubly important.
To that end, a Richmond-based nonprofit created almost 10 years ago by a prostate cancer survivor, The Prostate Cancer Education Institute of Virginia, has launched its “Get Proactive for Prostate Health” campaign to encourage men to not only get regularly tested for prostate cancer, but to know and understand what their PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test number means.
Prostate cancer afflicts some 241,000 men annually, and Bert Jones, a cancer survivor and founder of PCEIV, offers strong advice to all men, especially African Americans.
“Early detection can make a critical difference in treating prostate cancer,” said Bert Jones. “That is the case for many cancers, but prostate cancer, in particular. That is why the Institute works to raise awareness about early diagnoses, treatments and prevention, information that can literally save someone’s life.”
According to J. Daniel Pennington, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist, and member of the PCEIVa board, the pandemic has “raised the stakes on testing this year.”
“A lot of men have cancelled or delayed their routine preventive visits because of the pandemic, and we are now seeing more advanced cancers across many disease sites, which may well be due to delayed diagnoses,” said Pennington. “Our message should be crystal clear – get your PSA test regularly and understand your results.”
The American Cancer Society lists prostate cancer as having the fifth-highest mortality rate, and African -American men are more likely to develop prostate cancer and are twice as likely to die from the disease as compared to Caucasian men.
According to the PCEIVa, typically Caucasian men should start screening for prostate cancer at age 50. African-American men and anyone with a history of prostate cancer in their family should start screening at the age of 40.
Signs of prostate cancer can include blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, lower back pain as well as other symptoms. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a diet low in fat and dairy with an abundance of fruits and vegetables are recommended to reduce the risks of prostate cancer, but are no assurance of prevention, which is why regular screenings and candid conversations with a physician are critical.
For more information on PCEIVa, including details on its monthly support group, visit https://pceiva.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.