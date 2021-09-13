The Improvement Association Project Discovery Advisory Board awarded 2 scholarships to graduating seniors from the Project Discovery program. Project Discovery is an educational/vocational initiative that assists 1st generation students to succeed in college or the workforce. The recipients of these scholarships are Ke’juanna Smith and DaQuan Gilliam. Scholarships totaled $3,500.00.
Ke’juanna Smith was born and raised in Stony Creek, Virginia to parents Wilkenda and Juanel Smith. She will be attending Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach to major in criminal justice. Her passion is to help individuals obtain justice for fallen family members. After graduating she has plans to move to Washington, D.C. and join the metropolitan police department to further knowledge and professional goals.
DaQuan Gilliam was born and raised in Waverly, Virginia to mother, Amanda Gilliam. He will be attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk to major in game studies and design. After graduating he plans to join the gaming entertainment business and form a career. His drive is to be innovative in helping expand this world popular pastime.
