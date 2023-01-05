Principal gets promoted

By Terry Harris
In 2019, Sussex Central Middle School Principal James Holemon decided that he was ready to embark on a plan that would change in his life. Three years of later, he has a diploma from Old Dominion University declaring that Principal Holeman is now also Dr. Holemon.
Everyone SCPS apparently is quite proud of his accomplishment.
“They surprised me with a parade that included all of the students and staff of Sussex Central Middle as well as Central office personnel!” said Holemon.
Holemon, who served as SCMS Assistant Principal from 2016 until becoming Principal in 2019 explained his reason for undertaking the task.
“I sought the Doctorate degree because I wanted to grow as an educational leader and maximize my impact on all the stakeholders I serve,” he explained.
When asked if he planned to celebrate his accomplishment like Tom Brady’s announced visit after winning the Super Bowl that he was “Going to Disney World” his response was simple.
“I plan to delve deeper into this good work,” he replied. “To utilize the knowledge I have obtained to fine-tune my instructional leadership skills and make the most significant impact in the field of education that I can.”
Then he added, “Along the way, I will find something fun and relaxing to do with my family.”
