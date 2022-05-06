Poetry contest winners announced

Two Tidewater Academy ninth graders brought home the honors last week following the April Poetry Month poetry contest sponsored by The Waverly and Wakefield Branches of Blackwater Regional Library. Ariel Hawkins received a $50 Target gift card for the winning entry and Jasmine Jones received Honorable Mention recognition.
Requirements for the poetry contest, which was open to all students in grades 6 – 12, were that the poems must be original and not more than a page in length.
