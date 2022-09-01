Photography contest winners revealed

Surry County Tourism Announces Winners in “Six Weeks of Summer Outdoor Photography Challenge”
By Terry Harris
Since the July launch of the Six Weeks of Summer Outdoor Photography Challenge by Surry County Tourism, a total of 119 photographs were submitted by 18 participants by the August 20 deadline. When the winners were announced last week, it was a clean sweep for the ladies when Terry Cox won First Place in the Adult Category, Stacy Brinkley took Second Place in the same category, and Chandelynn Moriyama was pronounced the winner in the Youth division.
“Our first attempt to sponsor a contest of this kind in 2020 was so successful that we decided to bring it back in 2022,” explained Tourism Coordinator Pat Bernshausen. “Area photographers were encouraged to be creative and capture outdoor images of Surry County at her beautiful best!”
Declaring the response “phenomenal!” Bernshausen added, “I appreciate the willingness and involvement of the judges in making these decisions. We received so many beautiful images! I’m glad I wasn’t the one who had to choose a winner!”
Judges Judy Lyttle, Surry County Board of Supervisors Chair, Greg Schaale of Greg Schaale Design, LLC, Jennifer Knecht, who won the 2020 Challenge, and Tiani Miller made the selection of the winning entries.
Miller, a third year student at Virginia State University and summer intern with Tourism who administered much of the contest, said afterward, “As a first-time project manager, I really enjoyed gathering these photos of my hometown. I discovered images of places I was not familiar with in Surry, and the way they look in photos is amazing! I’m glad I got a chance to be a part of this project.”
Bernshausen explained that photographers were solicited through local social media channels and the Surry County Tourism website, and certification by the photographer was required to ensure that all shots were taken in Surry County within the timeframe of the contest. There was no entry fee for participants and all were encouraged to submit up to five images each week throughout the contest via a private Facebook group.
“That way the photographers could see and be inspired by what others were shooting,” Bernshausen added.
The twofold purposes of the campaign were described as, first, to encourage residents of Surry and the surrounding area to see its attractions in a positive light, thus encouraging them to feel good about helping to promote the County’s beauty and future visitation to the county. Second, the intent is to utilize some of the images in tourism marketing to enable Surry to attract more visitors and help boost the local economy through tourism spending.
Although it was not a requirement for participation, all three winning photographers are current Surry County residents. Their prizes created further investment in the community, as they consisted of gift cards purchased from local businesses with a value of $100 for First Place - Adult Category, $50 for Second Place – Adult, and $75 for the winner of the Youth Category.
Surry County Tourism is a division of the Surry County Economic Development Department. For additional information about Surry County’s tourism programs, initiatives, and promotions visit https://www.surrycountytourism.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.