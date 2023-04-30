PGEC CEO Casey Logan recognized by Sussex BOS

By Terry Harris
Though the comments were jovial, the mood was bit bittersweet as Casey Logan, President and CEO of Prince George Electric Cooperative (PGEC) addressed the Sussex County Board of Supervisors at their April 20 meeting for the last time before taking on a new position as CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and its affiliate, EMPOWER Broadband at the end of the month.
In recognition of his efforts to advance Economic Development in Sussex County through bringing in Broadband, a commendation was entered into the minutes which read, “The County would like recognize and thank Mr. Logan for his support and services to Sussex County with the Broadband application, Broadband implementation and economic development with the Mega Site.”
When introducing Logan, BOS Vice Chair Susan Seward injected some humor into an obviously bittersweet moment as he was preparing to introduce the gentleman replacing him at PGEC, saying, “Mr. Logan, I have not signed your permission slip yet, so I don't know if I'm gonna let you go.”
Shortly thereafter, County Administrator Richard Douglas presented a Virginia Diner gift basket to him, saying, “I just want to quickly say I appreciate your being a strong partner with the county and our economic development efforts. Any time that we ask Casey to be on the site, visit, or provide information, he's always there. We really appreciate what you do, and … Thank you. Thank you very much.”
Logan expressed his thanks to all of the supervisors and Administrator Douglas, saying, “Thank you so much for the pleasure it’s been working with this board. There are great things we've been able to do with you. We started with this fiber project four years ago, worked through a lot of stuff… and it's just been an honor to serve with the county and to bring its residents this long, long-awaited and long needed service in addition to our electric service we provide the county.”
“You know, our home offices are here in Sussex,” he continued. “We’ve got 62 employees, and we support our communities in any way we can. I just want to tell you how thankful I am to have been a part of this.”
He introduced Sarat Yellepededdi, current COO at PGEC who will step into Logan’s shoes as CEO beginning May 1, saying that he “is all about the projects. So there will be little to no learning curve for him when he comes to continue in this great work that we're doing together.”
Supervisor Tyler added his thanks and commented that generations to come will appreciate and thank him for what he did to bring Broadband to the county.
Seward commented, “We appreciate you. We're going miss you… Thank you Casey” and led resounding applause for the man who helped bring Broadband access to Sussex County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.