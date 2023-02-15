By Terry Harris
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will host Just’s Friends for an evening of “Dancing, music, food and fun” in the Gateway at Virginia State University in support of youth outreach in the community.
The Just's Friends Band, which consists of 10 members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and renown vocalist, Keyona from Washington, D.C., was organized in March 2011 in preparation for the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Centennial Celebration in Washington, DC, and named in honor of one of the founders, Dr. Ernest Just.
Just’s Friends has been the feature band for the Annual Alpha Omega Mardi Gras, the largest chapter of Omega Psi Phi, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia Annual Gala, Northern Virginia Chapter Virginia State Alumni Association Scholarship Gala, Bowie State University Alumni Association Gala, H.O.T.T. Motorcycle Club of Richmond, and the Annual Jazz Brunch, Norfolk State University Military Alumni, among others.
They are known or performing a variety of “old school R&B, current R&B, a splash of Go Go and Jazz.”
Tickets are $60 a person and can be purchased through the PSO website at www.petersburgsymphony.org
“The board of directors of the Petersburg Symphony is looking forward to sponsoring this dance band on Virginia State University’s campus at Gateway” said PSO Board President Dr. Kenneth Lewis. “We haven’t had this opportunity since COVID hit early in 2020.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.