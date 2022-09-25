Pet of Week

Boone is ready for his photo op! This handsome hound is two years old and neutered. He does well with dogs he has met, but may be selective. He is a conversationalist and would love to talk with you. Boone would be a great walking partner as he does well on the leash. If you’d like to meet Boone you can do so Monday- Friday between 1-4pm at the Sussex County Animal Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Appointments can be made by calling 804-898-5371.
