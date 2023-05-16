Pet of the week

Winston is an energetic two-year-old Pointer Mix just looking for someone to love and play with! He loves treats, will sit for them, and will give you all of his attention once he’s used up a bit of that energy. This sweet boy would be a great walking partner, and probably would get along best in a home with someone active. If you’re looking for a sweet, loyal, energetic buddy and walking companion, please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
