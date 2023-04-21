Pet of the week

Meet Mishka. This two year old husky mix is such a sweet boy, and he just loves attention! He came to the shelter as a stray, and he really loves to have a good conversation plus he already does fairly well on a leash. He would be perfect in a home with someone who can be an energy outlet for him as he has higher energy and loves everyone he meets. Please come meet this great boy at
Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
