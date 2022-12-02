Pet of the week

Nikki is a 9 month old Cane Corso and she’s sweet as can be. She loves attention but does not like sharing it with other dogs, and as the average size for mature dogs of this breed is 90-110 pounds, she probably needs to be the only dog in the house. She does well on a leash but enjoys playing and running around the yard so a large or fenced in yard would be perfect for her. Nikki knows basic commands such as sitting for a treat, and if you enjoy kisses and lots of attention from your pup, Nikki would be a great addition to the family. Please come meet this rare, sweet girl who’s just looking for a home – and lots of love – at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
