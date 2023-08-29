Pet of the week

Star is a lovely domestic Shorthair, gets along well with other cats, and at approximately one year old, she is pretty mellow! She is a curious cutie and loves attention from people. She is happy lounging around on comfy blankets, exploring fun toys and it’s fun to watch her climbing something like a cat tree, as she obviously loves it! This sweet kitty is so ready for her own furever home – maybe yours? Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
