Pet of the Week

Two-year-old Boone has a fun, outgoing personality and loves to play!  This handsome big guy has been at our shelter long enough that we know him well, and a great yard would be right up his alley as he loves to run and explore. He loves people and loves a good treat, so he already will sit for treats and may enjoy learning a few extra tricks! He’s neat in his kennel and does well in a crate, but is a bit selective sometimes about other dogs and is not a fan of cats. Boone does well on a leash and is a great walking partner and all-around dog, looking for his forever home! Please come see for yourself at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment