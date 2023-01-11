Two-year-old Boone has a fun, outgoing personality and loves to play! This handsome big guy has been at our shelter long enough that we know him well, and a great yard would be right up his alley as he loves to run and explore. He loves people and loves a good treat, so he already will sit for treats and may enjoy learning a few extra tricks! He’s neat in his kennel and does well in a crate, but is a bit selective sometimes about other dogs and is not a fan of cats. Boone does well on a leash and is a great walking partner and all-around dog, looking for his forever home! Please come see for yourself at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment
Most Popular
Articles
- Surry native aims high
- Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
- Technology Zone key for Sussex Economic Development
- An Overview of the Congressional Fourth District Race
- Principal gets promoted
- Charity Racing to Success on the Track
- Green Machine coach talks past and future
- Three Major Thoroughbred Stakes Races to Relocate to Virginia in 2023
- Virginia's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back to Deter Drunk Driving This Holiday Season
- Pet of the Week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.