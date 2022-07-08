We have three adorable black lab mix puppies – siblings - looking for a home! The father is unknown, but their mother has been an exceptionally caring, well-behaved mom. The delightfully rambunctious pups are around eight weeks old, full of energy, and will get their vaccines started this week. Please call and set up a time to come see them and their buddies at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Normal hours are Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment to see if one might be just right for sharing your home!
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff’s department seeks info on Shots Fired
- Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County
- Long-time local educator retires
- Pet of the Week
- Foreign Exchange Students successful at SCHS
- Cameron Foundation Supports Universal Broadband in Sussex County
- Sussex Central High School Graduation 2022
- Local woman signs to play college tennis
- United to Empower Inaugural Rainbow Brunch for Women with Purpose
- Holloman retires from DSS but remains active in community
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.