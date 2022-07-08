Pet of the Week

We have three adorable black lab mix puppies – siblings - looking for a home!  The father is unknown, but their mother has been an exceptionally caring, well-behaved mom.  The delightfully rambunctious pups are around eight weeks old, full of energy, and will get their vaccines started this week.  Please call and set up a time to come see them and their buddies at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Normal hours are Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment to see if one might be just right for sharing your home!  