Pet of the week

Iris is a lovely six year old husky/staffie mix. She was very shy and even a bit scared when she came to us, but with love and attention she has opened up more and come a long way. She does well with the older dogs she has met, and even has a roommate at the shelter that she loves being with, but high energy dogs do make her a bit anxious so if a second dog is involved, a calmer one probably would be a good fit. Iris is a beautiful girl and don’t her eyes just seem to be saying, “Love me?” She is looking for a good forever home – maybe yours? Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. We’re available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment to get to know Iris or any of her special friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.