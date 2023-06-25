Pet of the week

Lady is such a sweetheart! She is one of our longest residents, good with other dogs, at around six years of age she has a mellow, sweet temperament, and is overall an extremely sweet dog! Now she would just really love to find a home of her own to relax in and run around and enjoy life. Please come visit her and find out if your home is just the place for her to enjoy life with you! She and her friends are waiting for love at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
