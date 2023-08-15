Pet of the week

Asher is such a sweet girl! A one-year-old Staffie mix, she has a lot of energy and loves to run around outside! She also loves interaction with humans and is already doing fairly well on a leash. She loves chew toys, and mainly just wants to love someone and get love in return. Asher would be a particularly great addition to a family with a big yard to run around in. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
