Pet of the week

Asher is such a sweet girl!  A one-year-old Staffie mix, she has a lot of energy and loves to run around outside!  She also loves interaction with humans and is already doing fairly well on a leash. She loves chew toys, and mainly just wants to love someone and get love in return.  Asher would be a particularly great addition to a family with a big yard to run around in.  Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.