Pet of the week

Bishop is such a laid back boy.  At four years of age, this sweet lab mix has got a calm demeanor overall, but still can be energetic and playful. And who can resist that sweet face?  He already knows how to sit for treats, and since he’s food-motivated he should be pretty easy to teach other tricks as well.  He’s a really great boy, just looking for his forever home.  Maybe yours?  Won’t you please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882,  Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.?  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.