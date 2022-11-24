Pet of the Week

Pumpkin is a well-tempered, medium sized hound approximately 1 ½ years old that just wants to be friends with everyone she meets! She also enjoys running around the yard playing with the friend she came to the shelter with & any other dog that will give her attention! This friendly lady is an absolute sweetheart - loves to give hugs to everyone at the shelter – and is so ready for her new forever home! Please come visit her to see if that might be yours. She’s at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment
