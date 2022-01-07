Pet of the Week

Meet Jackson! This big boy is three years old – a Walker Hound – but in reality he’s a big teddy bear. He weighs in at 53 pounds and has an appointment to be neutered all set up. He starts off a bit shy but warms up quickly – especially when there are treats involved! Jackson is very laid back and great on a leash. He is such a calming companion that he would be a great addition not any family or single person. Please come meet Jackson at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. or you can call or call 804-898-5371 with questions or to set up an appointment during off hours.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gerald Poindexter laid to rest with accolades
- Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties receive significant broadband boost
- Art show project winners decorate Christmas parade route
- Food Boxes delivered in Surry County
- Governor announces major transportation advances in VA
- Sussex Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement investigating Wednesday shooting death
- “Shop Surry! Be Local, Buy Local” Small Business Promotion Winner!
- Local man surprised by second Christmas miracle
- SCPS Superintendent addresses overnight situation
- Virginia State Veterinarian Approves Entry of Santa’s Reindeer into Virginia on December 24
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.