Pet of the Week

Jackson, a good boy!

Meet Jackson!  This big boy is three years old – a Walker Hound – but in reality he’s a big teddy bear.  He weighs in at 53 pounds and has an appointment to be neutered all set up.  He starts off a bit shy but warms up quickly – especially when there are treats involved!  Jackson is very laid back and great on a leash.  He is such a calming companion that he would be a great addition not any family or single person. Please come meet Jackson at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. or you can call or call 804-898-5371 with questions or to set up an appointment during off hours.