Pet of the week

If you like a lap cat, you’re going to love Felix!  This black domestic shorthair is 10 months old, and he is never so happy as when he’s giving hugs!  Felix is  a treat loving, loud purring, funny, sweet boy who loves people and sniffing other cats! He will make a really great addition to your family if you like to sit back and watch movies with a kitty buddy, because as long as you give him hugs and love he will be perfectly content to sit right there with you!  Please come see this sweetie for yourself at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.