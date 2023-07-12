Pet of the week

Just by looking into Stanley’s big, brown eyes you can tell that he is one sweetheart of a dog.  This three-year-old hound does well with other dogs – and people – and has such a chill personality!  He would be a great fit for someone who doesn’t mind a dog that lounges around occasionally!  He does like to run around and sniff things and get his energy up but once he’s done roaming the yard at the shelter, he is ready for a nap!  Stanly just has the sweetest face, and we guarantee you’ll fall in love with him. Please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment. 