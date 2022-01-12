Pet of the Week

Festus is a small calico male with a lovable personality!

Festus is such a lovable boy!  This tiny calico mix weighs in at only 8 pounds, although he is 4 years old.  He starts off a bit shy but warms up quickly. He loves bell balls and could play all day (especially if there are kitty treats. This little love is up-to-date on his rabies shot, is about to be neutered and would be a wonderful companion for single person or a family.  Please come meet Festus at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek.  Animal Services is open Monday thru Friday by appointment only, and closed Saturday and Sunday. Call 804-898-5371 with questions or to set up an appointment during off hours.