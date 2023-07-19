Pet of the week

Beanie is a three-year-old Staffie mix, and he just loves people!  He’s got a great attitude and his antics keep everyone at the shelter smiling!  He’s also bright and food and treat-motivated, which means he will learn quickly and everyone who meets him adores this friendly guy.  Please come meet him and see if he is right for your home!  He’s at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment