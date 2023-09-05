Pet of the Week

Winkin’, Blinkin’ and Nod? Huey, Dewey, and Louie? What names do you think would fit this cuddly set of triplets? Well, we have a LOT of kitty babies right now of all ages and in so many colors and sizes. Did you know that often you can name them yourself – whatever you think fits – and they will love it because they’ll know that you love them! We make sure they’re healthy before you ever meet them, and though they may already have developed some of their own little personality, as you watch while they begin to feel happy and safe and loved in your home you can see new traits come out based on your lifestyle! Please come meet all our wonderful pets just waiting for their own forever home at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
