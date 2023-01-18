Pet of the week

Ten year old Bruce is a loveable hound, and while he’s not longer a pup, he would be a perfect companion for someone who doesn’t want to have to constantly chase him around the neighborhood. BUT -don’t let his age fool you! Bruce still wants to run with the best of them, and loves roaming around the yard. He really is a sweetheart and pretty independent. He does fairly well on a leash, and just wants a good home where he can walk around and explore with you and get his sniffs in to live out the rest of his life. Please come meet Bruce at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
