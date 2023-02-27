Pet of the week

Just look at those eyes! You can tell that this two year old Staffie mix is an absolute sweetheart. She is also a fun loving girl with a lot of energy! Chloe definitely enjoys attention, does fairly well on a leash, and would love to have a back yard to run around in! She is clean in her run and really looks forward to the treats she gets daily from the people at the shelter. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, and see if your home might be just what she’s looking for. You can generally see her Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
