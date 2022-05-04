Pet of the Week

Boone is a sweet, energetic beagle mix that is ready to join a family!

Boone is a pretty adorable beagle mix, and he loves running and playing outdoors!   At 45 pounds this sweet two-year-old already has been microchipped and neutered and he is current on vaccines. This high energy baby is still learning to walk on a leash, but he is a very smart boy and he needs an energetic family to love.  Please come visit and see if yours might be just the forever home he is longing to share? You can meet him Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371.