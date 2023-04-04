Pet of the week

Millie is a lovely four month old Australian Shepherd mix. She’s a really sweet high energy girl and she loves getting hugs and kisses from you and giving them right back. Millie is good with other dogs and does fairly well on a leash, bus she’s still learning. She is very food motivated and will likely be good to train with treats. Please come meet this sweet girl at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.