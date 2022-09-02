Pet of the week

Hawk is such a sweetie, and just before his one-year birthday this happy Staffie Mix is really hoping for a forever home. Through meeting many other dogs at the shelter he’s gotten along great with all of them! He loves attention and would be the guy to share walks or runs with as he’s got great energy. Hawk has no special needs, is already neutered and, just really wants to be adopted for his birthday! Won’t you come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter? He’s at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Please call first, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
