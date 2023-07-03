Pet of the week

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.