Pet of the week

Bella is a really sweet girl and so ready for a home of her own!  She’s a lovely Staffie, approximately 4 – 5 years old, and gets along well with other dogs.  This lady is  incredibly clean in her run, waits until she is outside to go to the potty, and loves taking naps on a blaket!  She’s already okay on a leash, though she will need a bit of work as she pulls, but once you meet her, you’ll love her personality! She’s got a kind demeanor and is such a good dog! Please come see her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.