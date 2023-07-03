Bella is a really sweet girl and so ready for a home of her own! She’s a lovely Staffie, approximately 4 – 5 years old, and gets along well with other dogs. This lady is incredibly clean in her run, waits until she is outside to go to the potty, and loves taking naps on a blaket! She’s already okay on a leash, though she will need a bit of work as she pulls, but once you meet her, you’ll love her personality! She’s got a kind demeanor and is such a good dog! Please come see her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
Most Popular
Articles
- Summer P-EBT Benefits Will Be Issued to School-Age Children in Virginia
- One injured, three arrested following shootout in Jarratt
- SCHS graduation highlights joy and hope
- Waverly Mayor turning VRLI invitation into another improvement for town
- Surry Farmers Market ever improving
- Foster “parents” needed at Sussex Animal Shelter
- General fund revenues well ahead of forecast in closing months of fiscal year
- Pet of the week
- 2023 Sussex seniors celebrate “A time to remember”
- Surry Juneteenth Celebration a huge success
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.