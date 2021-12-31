Pet of the Week

Meet Jackson! This big boy is three years old – a Walker Hound – but in reality he’s a big teddy bear. He weighs in at 53 pounds and has an appointment to be neutered all set up. He starts off a bit shy but warms up quickly – especially when there are treats involved! Jackson is very laid back and great on a leash. He is such a calming companion that he would be a great addition not any family or single p person. Please come meet Jackson at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. or you can call or call 804-898-5371 with questions or to set up an appointment during off hours.
