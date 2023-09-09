Pet of the week

Honey is one of several sweet hounds waiting for forever homes at the shelter and wondering why no one has come to claim them. This three-year-old lady has a calm, gentle personality and is good with other dogs. She’s a little shy at first with people. But once she opens up to you you’ll see why she got this name! She’s such a sweetheart and already fair on a leash. She won’t take treats from your hand yet, but she does love them. Won’t you please come meet her and her friends at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882? We’re open Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
