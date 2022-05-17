Pet of the week

Lulu is a super-sweet  1 1/2 year-old  Staffordshire terrier mix.  At only around 35 pounds, Lulu is on the small size, and she is short-legged. This playful young lady has a good attitude, is up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed in the next few weeks.  Please come visit and see if yours might be just the forever home for which she is waiting? You can meet her  Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371. 