Pet of the Week

Shelby is a five month old Staffie mix.  New to the shelter, she is a bit shy, but when she opens up she has a great personality!  She already does well on a leash, is kind to other dogs, and is very food-motivated for training! She has not yet been spayed, but she has had her shots and been wormed and is all ready to love on folks in her forever home. Perhaps yours?  Do come see Shelby at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment. This sweet girl might be just what you’ve been looking for!  