Shelby is a five month old Staffie mix. New to the shelter, she is a bit shy, but when she opens up she has a great personality! She already does well on a leash, is kind to other dogs, and is very food-motivated for training! She has not yet been spayed, but she has had her shots and been wormed and is all ready to love on folks in her forever home. Perhaps yours? Do come see Shelby at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment. This sweet girl might be just what you’ve been looking for!
Most Popular
Articles
- Wakefield plans big Back to School Event
- Chamber Ribbon Cutting celebrates Pino’s 2 re-opening
- Pet of the Week
- Major donation to Sussex County Animal Shelter announced
- Ferry Travel Alert
- Blackwater Regional Library Brings Events to Western Sussex
- Local Markets partner with state for fresh food savings
- Young Honored by BOS
- Pet of the week
- Queenie Cooks: Quick and Easy Stir-Fried Pepper Steak
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.