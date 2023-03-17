Pet of the week

Kinsley is a healthy, happy, medium-size Staffie girl, approximately three years old. She will sit for treats, is already doing fairly well on a leash, and knows how to give paw!  Kinsley is an owner-surrender and has been friendly to the bigger dogs at the shelter, but cannot be around small dogs. Kinsley will be a great walking partner for someone.  Maybe you?  Please come meet this sweetheart at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. We’re available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment to meet this sweet little lady!