Kinsley is a healthy, happy, medium-size Staffie girl, approximately three years old. She will sit for treats, is already doing fairly well on a leash, and knows how to give paw! Kinsley is an owner-surrender and has been friendly to the bigger dogs at the shelter, but cannot be around small dogs. Kinsley will be a great walking partner for someone. Maybe you? Please come meet this sweetheart at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. We’re available Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. but please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment to meet this sweet little lady!
Most Popular
Articles
- Surry County EMS transition completed
- Virginia 250 Commission Announces $1 Million Leadership Donation from Dominion Energy to Fuel Virginia’s Commemoration of the Nation’s 250th Anniversary
- Vigorous opposition to potential new solar site introduced at Sussex BOS meeting
- SCPS Instructional Audit Shines
- Surry Historical Society to Meet
- School Board “Rising to the Challenge”
- Sussex teen works to promote opportunities
- Pet of the week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.