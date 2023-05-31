Pet of the week

Daffodil is the sweetest four-year-old hound!  She tends to be fairly independent dog so she probably wouldn’t be at your heels all day, but she’s still a sucker for some attention. She loves sniffing around the yard at the shelter, has shown some interest in other dogs she meets, and would just love to have a yard of her own to explore! Maybe yours?  Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.