Pet of the week

Darling truly lives up to her name. She’s a medium-sized four-year-old hound and was shy at first but has come out of her shell at the shelter and shown us her silly personality. Now she loves attention, sniffing, running around, gives hugs, and really enjoys a good treat. She is a sweet girl, already does fairly well on a leash, and may like to go walking with her forever family. Maybe yours? Please come meet Darling at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
