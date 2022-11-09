Pet of the week

Dorothy is a medium size, laid back Staffie mix and this sweetheart just wants a home to call her own.  She enjoys attention from the staff at the shelter and is still learning manners on a leash, but would LOVE to go for walks with you. Her hobbies include sitting pretty for treats and basking in the sunshine  and she would love to meet you!  Please come see her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.