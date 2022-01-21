Pet of the Week

Rider is such a good boy. This two-year-old black German Shepard is very smart and already knows how to sit and stay. He is healthy and has no special needs. He just loves to go outside and run and play ball so he would really like to be in a home where he can be very active. Rider would make a wonderful companion for an active single person or family. Please come see Rider at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek. Now open Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. by appointment only. The facility is closed Saturday and Sunday, but can meet by appointment. Call 804-899-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Surry native thrust into national spotlight
- Memaw’s Espresso and Eatery set to add to Waverly’s charm
- Tramaz Tynes celebrated, mourned
- Lack of jurors results in mistrial for local murder case
- State fire Marshals join investigation following death in suspicious fire
- Arrest Report 1-6-2022
- Arrest Report
- Gerald Poindexter laid to rest with accolades
- Rollins shares State of the County info at BOS meeting
- Arrest Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.