Pet of the Week

Rider is a two-year-old black German Shepherd. 

Rider is such a good boy.  This two-year-old black German Shepard is very smart and already knows how to sit and stay. He is healthy and has no special needs.  He just loves to go outside and run and play ball so he would really like to be in a home where he can be very active.  Rider would make a wonderful companion for an active single person or family.  Please come see Rider at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek. Now open Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. by appointment only. The facility is closed Saturday and Sunday, but can meet by appointment. Call 804-899-5371.