Pet of the week

Milo is a sweet one year old Staffie mix that does well with other dogs he’s met. In spite of his having had a rough start, his young age, energy, and trust in humans have made his personality shine through. Milo has great energy, is fair on a leash, and would make a great addition to a loving family, especially if you enjoy hiking and going for walks! Please come mert him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
