Pet of the week

Cookie is just as sweet as his name!  This little domestic short hair kitten will  steal your heart away with the way he gets along with both children and other cats.  At around 12 weeks of age, cookie is definitely a lap cat, but he’s still  young enough that he can be enticed to chase toys and play with other kittens.  Won’t you come see him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.  Maybe this loving little kitten is just what your home needs – and your happy place can be his home, too!