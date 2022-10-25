Cookie is just as sweet as his name! This little domestic short hair kitten will steal your heart away with the way he gets along with both children and other cats. At around 12 weeks of age, cookie is definitely a lap cat, but he’s still young enough that he can be enticed to chase toys and play with other kittens. Won’t you come see him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment. Maybe this loving little kitten is just what your home needs – and your happy place can be his home, too!
Most Popular
Articles
- Waverly hosting big Oktoberfest Saturday
- Joyous crowds celebrated SCPS Homecoming
- High level lunch at Virginia Diner
- Surry Chamber to host Clean Up Day
- Walk to End Domestic Violence slated
- Pet of the week
- Walton Elementary School Teacher Shawn Holt Selected as Drs. Singh & Bhuller Tri-Cities Outstanding Educator of the Year
- The importance of removing barriers to care for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists
- Free online help for produce farmers and agribusinesses
- Queenie Cooks: Halloween Fun
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.