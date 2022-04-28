Pet of the Week

This calico cutie is as sweet as can be! Stop by Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter to meet her today.

Callie comes with a caution:  she might just steal your heart away!  This colorful four year old is up to date on vaccines, has already been spayed, and would love to be waiting for you when you get home.  We just can't say enough good things about this sweet girl. Please come visit and see if yours might be just the forever home she is longing to share? You can meet her  Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371. 