Callie comes with a caution: she might just steal your heart away! This colorful four year old is up to date on vaccines, has already been spayed, and would love to be waiting for you when you get home. We just can't say enough good things about this sweet girl. Please come visit and see if yours might be just the forever home she is longing to share? You can meet her Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sussex Chamber’s Spring Fling set for downtown Waverly
- Surry brings in spring with prizes and smiles
- School mask policy changed by board
- State approval paves the way for complete Waverly water system overhaul
- Pet of the Week - Delilah
- April BOS resignation stuns
- Bacon’s Castle Faire promises family fun
- Local student wins Great Valu scholarship
- Barks & Bubbles Fun Run set
- Patriotic banners to herald Hometown Heroes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.