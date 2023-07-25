At approximately three years old, Tux is a medium-sized domestic short haired cat that knows what he loves – attention! He is an extremely sweet boy, and would let you love on him all day if he could. Tux is really clean - uses his litter box – and loves food and exploring around in the room he lives in. He’s likely to be a good lap cat for someone as he loves to be petted all day long! Maybe you? Please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
