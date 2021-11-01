Pet of the Week: Sally

PET OF THE WEEK
Look at that sweet face! Sally is a five-year-old Shepherd mix and she is basically a big ole teddy bear! She may initially be a bit shy, but she warms up quickly and loves everybody and everything! She’s great on a leash and loves to be outside in the sun. But she also would be quite content to rest at your feet all day, and could best be described as a very calm “love of a companion.” Sally is neutered, has no special needs, and would be a great addition to any home, whether for a single person or a big family. Please come see her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23882. We are open Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays but if you call ahead at 804-898-5371 to arrange an appointment we can generally meet you at other times.
