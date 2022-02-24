Pet of the Week: Rocky

Rocky is a lovely five-month-old hound-mix puppy. After fighting through a pretty tough beginning, he has become a very special guy. He was found in freezing cold weather running with siblings – all extremely sick. But Rocky, being the fighter that he is, survived is 100% cured, has no side effects, and is now a well-behaved, energetic, “lifenergetic” puppy. He is unneutered, but will be soon. Rocky enjoys being cuddled - lots of attention - and truly deserve a loving, caring home where he can play and get lots of love. Maybe yours? Please come see Rocky at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek. Call 804-898-5371 for an appointment during open hours Monday thru Friday, by appointment only.
