Pet of the Week: Rocky

Rocky is a five-month-old hound-mix puppy. Very loving and full of energy, he would be an excellent addition to your family! Call Sussex County Animal Services at 804-898- 5371 to schedule an appointment to meet Rocky!

Rocky is a lovely five-month-old hound-mix puppy. After fighting through a pretty tough beginning, he has become a very special guy.  He was found in freezing cold weather running with siblings – all extremely sick.  But Rocky, being the fighter that he is, survived is 100% cured, has no side effects, and is now a well-behaved, energetic, “lifenergetic” puppy.  He is unneutered, but will be soon.  Rocky enjoys being cuddled - lots of attention - and truly deserve a loving, caring home where he can play and get lots of love.  Maybe yours?  Please come see Rocky at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek.  Call 804-898-5371 for an appointment during open hours Monday thru Friday, by appointment only.